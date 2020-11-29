Multi-county highway police chase of armed robbery suspect ends in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) — A police pursuit of an armed robbery suspect that started in Tarpon Springs ended near Lakeland Sunday morning.

Traffic cameras showed patrol cars chase a black vehicle east across county lines from I-275 in Pinellas County, onto I-4, and eventually into Polk County.

Polk County deputies and Florida Highway Patrol troopers apprehended the suspect on I-4 near US-98 in Lakeland.

This story will be updated.

