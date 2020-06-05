Police: 1 killed in early-morning crash on Kennedy Boulevard

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – One person died in an early morning crash at a busy Tampa intersection Friday.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Kennedy Bouelvard and MacDill Avenue, and that two vehicles were involved.

It’s unclear if there were any other injuries.

WFLA is making calls to learn more about what happened.

