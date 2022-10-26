TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday morning at a busy Tampa intersection.

Police said the woman was fatally struck by a vehicle at about 4:45 a.m. at the intersection of West Kennedy Boulevard and North Westshore Boulevard.

There is no word on what led to the collision, but police say the driver remained at the scene.

Police said the eastbound lanes of Kennedy will remain closed for several hours as they investigate the crash.

Traffic is being diverted north and south on Westshore, and other drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.