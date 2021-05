TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man has died after being struck by a vehicle on Harney Road in Tampa, authorities said.

The crash happened at about 5:08 a.m. on Harney Road and Hillsborough Avenue.

A Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said the man was walking in the road when he was hit. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital, where he later died.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.