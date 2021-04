PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Dade City.

Troopers say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle on U.S. 301 in the early hours of Monday morning. The highway has since reopened.

A red pickup truck may have been involved in the crash. A News Channel 8 crew saw the truck at the scene.

It’s at lesat the third deadly crash involving a pedestrian in the area since Friday night.