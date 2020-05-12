Pedestrian hit, killed by vehicle on Hillsborough Avenue

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A pedestrian was killed early Tuesday morning after being struck by a vehicle in Tampa.
The accident happened on Hillsborough Avenue near Dale Mabry Highway shortly after 5 a.m.
Police said the eastbound lanes of Hillsborough Avenue will be closed until further notice.
More information was not available.
