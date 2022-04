TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash on U.S. 41 in Manatee County.

The investigation is blocking the northbound lanes of the highway between 57th Avenue West and 53rd Avenue West, authorities said.

Drivers are being told to use 9th Street East and 26th Street West as alternate routes.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.