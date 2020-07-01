LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Dale Mabry reopens after incident at North Lakeview; suspect in custody

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an incident that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway this morning.

Officials said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

Deputies closed both directions of Dale Mabry Highway at North Lakeview Drive, but the roadway has since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss