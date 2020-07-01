Dale Mabry reopens after incident at North Lakeview; suspect in custody

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office was investigating an incident that shut down part of Dale Mabry Highway this morning.

Officials said the situation was resolved and a suspect is in custody.

Deputies closed both directions of Dale Mabry Highway at North Lakeview Drive, but the roadway has since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.

