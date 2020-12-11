Multi-vehicle crash snarls traffic on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Highway Patrol blocked off a portion of southbound Interstate 275 in Tampa after a crash involving multiple vehicles.

The crash happened Friday morning near the Himes Avenue and Howard Avenue exits. There is no word on injuries.

The incident was causing a massive backup beyond the Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard exit on westbound I-4.

Traffic is now moving smoothly.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

