Overturned truck blocks traffic on Kathleen Road in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – An overturned truck is blocking traffic on Kathleen Road in Lakeland, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police say the accident has shut down the northbound lanes of Kathleen Road between Quincy Street and 10th Street.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes until further notice.

