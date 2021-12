TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities are responding to an overturned fuel tanker in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75 in Sarasota County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the fuel tanker overturned at mile marker 172 at about 5 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The Highway Patrol said all southbound lanes are closed as crews work to assess the fuel leakage.

Drivers are being told to seek alternate routes.

This story is developing and will be updated.