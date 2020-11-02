LIVE NOW /
Overnight sign work closes SB I-275 in Tampa; major backups

Traffic

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—A portion of Interstate 275 is closed in Tampa Monday morning as crews work to install a large sign structure over all lanes of the interstate.

The closure is affecting southbound traffic between SR 60 (Kennedy Boulevard) and West Shore Boulevard.

The roadway is expected to reopen around 7 a.m. Monday.

Southbound traffic will have to exit the interstate at West Shore Boulevard, turn left and go south to Kennedy Boulevard, then turn right and go west towards I-275. At Westshore Plaza, they’ll turn left and go west to the entrance ramp onto southbound I-275.

More information and a detour map is available on the FDOT’s website.

