33-year-old woman killed in box truck crash on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A 33-year-old Brandon woman died Tuesday after crashing into a box truck on Interstate 75, authorities said.

The accident happened on Interstate 75, just north of Fletcher Avenue around 10:15 a.m.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the woman was speeding up the interstate in a 2001 Chevrolet when she ran into a box truck that she had tried to pass.

The woman was taken to Advent Health Hospital, where she later died.

The driver of the box truck was not injured, according to the FHP’s report.

Three northbound lanes reopened after the crash, but the outside lane remains closed.

