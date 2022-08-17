GIBSONTON, Fla. (WFLA) — New traffic patterns are coming to Big Bend Road in Riverview and Apollo Beach as part of the $81.7 million I-75 interchange improvement project.

The Florida Department of Transportation is reconstructing the I-75 interchange at Big Bend Road (CR 672) to widen Big Bend Road between Covington Garden Drive and Simmons Loop from a four-lane divided road to six lanes, and rebuilding the bridges over Old Big Bend Road and Big Bend Road.

The project is expected to be completed by summer 2025.

Last month, as part of the I-75 interchange improvement project at Big Bend Road (CR 672), the FDOT’s contractor shifted traffic on Big Bend Road between Covington Garden Drive and Simmons Loop Road; and Old Big Bend Road between Franklin Cast Bay and Simmons Road allowing new construction of roadways and bridges. These traffic patterns will be in place until summer of 2023.

A new temporary traffic signal is also being installed at Big Bend Road and Covington Garden Drive to assist with traffic flow through this intersection. To access businesses, residences, and schools on Old Big Bend Road, drivers will need to use Covington Garden Drive and Lincoln Road.

