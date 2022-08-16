WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. (WFLA) — A new interchange is under construction in Wesley Chapel and aims to alleviate traffic issues in the area.

Work on the $64.5 million dollar project started in October 2020. The most noticeable feature will be a new diamond interchange that includes a flyover ramp and allows access from Overpass Road to I-75.

To accommodate the traffic pattern, crews are also widening portions of Overpass Road from Old Pasco Road to Boyette Road.

Traffic signals at Boyette Road and Overpass Road became operational Monday.

“This is a brand new interchange that’s going to provide a lot of relief for people going to the central part of Pasco County. It will take some of the burden off State Road 54 and State Road 52,” John McShaffrey with the Florida Department of Transportation said. “All the new development out there, this road is getting a lot of use already. Once the interchange opens it’ll be needed even more.”

McShaffrey said crews have run into a few hiccups during construction.

“We’ve had a few snags as everybody has with the pandemic. Also, with some material, getting some materials some things have been slowed. The contractor has done a great job in overcoming those things and is actually ahead of schedule,” he said.

McSchaffrey said this is a sign crews are entering the final stages of the project. Next, they’ll install steel and decks for the flyover ramp.

According to McSchaffrey, the interchange should be open by the end of 2022.