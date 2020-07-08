Live Now
New bus line will connect Pinellas County beaches to downtown St. Pete

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Petersburg officials unveiled the area’s first ‘Bus Rapid Transit’ system to connect Pinellas County’s beaches to downtown St. Pete.

President Donald Trump awarded the Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority (PSTA) $21.8 million in federal grants last month to help fund the project.

The new Sun Runner bus system will do what its motto states: Connect Pinellas County from “Beach to ‘Burg.”

The buses will be a first of its kind in the Tampa Bay region, the PSTA says. It will feature semi-dedicated lanes, limited stops, and safety enhancement for riders like level boarding platforms and ADA compliant crosswalks.

The route will be 10.3 miles long and will include 16 stops with buses running every 15 minutes.

