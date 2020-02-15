Multiple railroad crossings closed next week for maintenance by CSX

Traffic

Each closure is scheduled to last 2-5 days

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – According to the City of Tampa, CSX Railroad has scheduled maintenance work on multiple crossings in Tampa, beginning Monday. Each crossing will be closed for two to five days. Barricades and signs will help direct traffic around the closures, but drivers should anticipate delays.

EXPECTED ROAD CLOSURE START SCHEDULE:    

February 17, 2020

  • N 43rd Street just south of E Broadway Avenue

February 18, 2020

  • N 26th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N 22nd Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N 21st Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N 20th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N 19th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N 18th Street between E 7th Avenue and E 5th Avenue
  • N Nebraska Avenue between E Cass Street and E Twiggs Street
  • W Gasparilla Plaza from W Cass Street to N Ashley Drive
  • Tampa Riverwalk just south of W Cass Street
  • UT University Drive just south of W Cass Street
  • N Boulevard between W Cass Street and Frederic H. Spaulding Drive
  • W Cleveland Street between W Kennedy Boulevard and W Platt Street
  • W Platt Street from S Dakota Avenue to S Willow Avenue
  • W Swann Avenue between S Fremont Avenue and W Packwood Avenue
  • W Morrison Avenue between S Howard Avenue and S Albany Avenue
  • S Howard Avenue between W Morrison Avenue and W Watrous Avenue
  • W Watrous Avenue between S Moody Avenue and S Howard Avenue
  • W Mississippi Avenue between S Georgia Avenue and S Carolina Avenue

February 19, 2020

  • W Bay to Bay Blvd between S MacDill Avenue and S Ysabella Avenue
  • S MacDill Avenue between W Santiago Street and W Mason Street
  • W El Prado Boulevard between S Concordia Avenue and W Drexel Avenue
  • W Euclid Avenue between S Gunlock Avenue and S Lynwood Avenue
  • S Himes Avenue between W Euclid Avenue and W Wallcraft Avenue
  • W Pearl Avenue between S Lois Avenue and S Clark Avenue
  • W Oklahoma Avenue between S Manhattan Avenue and S Lois Avenue
  • W Iowa Avenue S Manhattan Avenue and S Coolidge Avenue
  • W McCoy Street between S West Shore Boulevard and S Trask Street
  • W Prescott Street between S West Shore Boulevard and Fitzgerald Street

February 19, 2020

  • E Washington Street between S Tamiami Trail and S 56th Street

See all road closures on the City of Tampa’s website.

LATEST TRAFFIC STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Ninja Warrior playground

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ninja Warrior playground"

Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom

Thumbnail for the video titled "Caught on camera: Man steals gun, fires it in Dover gas station bathroom"

STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend

Thumbnail for the video titled "STORM TEAM 8 FORECAST: Warm and mostly dry weekend"

WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air

Thumbnail for the video titled "WFLA celebrates 65 years on the air"

‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto

Thumbnail for the video titled "‘She was perfect’: Heartbroken mom mourning loss of 23-month-old killed by SUV in Palmetto"

Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community

Thumbnail for the video titled "Military couple ties knot in free dream wedding thrown by Tampa Bay community"

NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow

Thumbnail for the video titled "NTSB begins searching for cause of deadly plane crash in Bartow"

Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two

Thumbnail for the video titled "Press conference on Bartow plane crash that killed two"

Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway

Thumbnail for the video titled "Police investigating deadly shooting in Tampa, search for suspect underway"

the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink

Thumbnail for the video titled "the Tampa Bay Lightning open outdoor hockey rink"

Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Body cam video leads to investigation into Pasco school resource officer"

Pasco SRO investigation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pasco SRO investigation"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss