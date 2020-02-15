Multiple railroad crossings closed next week for maintenance by CSX

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) - 8 On Your Side is getting results for drivers in the Town 'n' Country area of Tampa. The Florida Department of Transportation is making changes to the intersection of Hillsborough Avenue at the Veterans Expressway after a WFLA viewer contacted me with her Road Rants concern.

Karen emailed me to ask why there are solid red arrows in the right turn lanes from eastbound Hillsborough to the southbound Veterans (Eisenhower Boulevard).