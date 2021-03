SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash involving multiple vehicles is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Sarasota.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 194.

At least one person was injured, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

Authorities have shut down the southbound lanes of the interstate at State Road 681.

WFLA’s Deanne King says drivers should use Tamiami Trail as a detour.

This story is developing and will be updated.