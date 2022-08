TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — First responders are working a crash that is blocking traffic on I-275 near the Howard Frankland Bridge.

Traffic cams show multiple vehicles spread across the lanes at the Kennedy exit. Partial blockages were seen on both the southbound and northbound lanes, although the northbound lanes were more affected.

As of this report, it is not known if there are injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.