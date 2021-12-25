Motorcyclist seriously injured in crash on U.S. 41 in Sarasota

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist on U.S. 41 Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. at the intersection of southbound U.S. 41 and Constitution Boulevard. The intersection was closed, but has since reopened.

We still don’t know what led to the crash. The motorcyclist, who was not identified, was hospitalized with serious injuries, deputies said.

Further information was not immediately available.