Motorcyclist killed in crash on U.S. 19 in Holiday

HOLIDAY, Fla. (WFLA) _ A motorcyclist died overnight after a crash on U.S. Highway 19 in Holiday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 at Darlington Road shortly after midnight.
Troopers have not identified the motorcyclist.
At this time, it’s still unclear what caused the crash or whether any other vehicles were involved.
All southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 19 at Darlington Road are closed until further notice.
