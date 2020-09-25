Motorcyclist involved in fatal crash on Dale Mabry Highway

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA)—A fatal accident involving a motorcycle closed Dale Mabry Highway in both directions early Friday morning. The roadway has since reopened.

The crash happened at the intersection of W. Waters Avenue and N. Dale Mabry Highway shortly before 1 a.m.

A News Channel 8 crew was at the scene and saw one person being airlifted to an area hospital, and learned at least one person had died.

Further information was not immediately available.

LATEST STORIES: