Motorcycle, SUV crash leaves 2 dead, 1 critical in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Two people died Friday after a motorcycle collided with an SUV at a St. Petersburg intersection, according to police.

The crash happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. at Roser Park Drive and 4th Street South.

Police said the motorcyclist died at the scene, and the three people in the SUV were taken to a hospital. One has died, and another is in critical condition, police said.

Police have not released the names of the victims or additional details regarding the crash.

Police have blocked off 4th Street South between 9th and 11th Avenues S. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area.

This story is developing and will be updated.

