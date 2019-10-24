Motorcycle accident shuts down portion of U.S. 19 in Pinellas Park

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. (WFLA) – A motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident involving another vehicle on U.S. Highway 19 in Pinellas Park, police said.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday morning on top of the U.S. Highway 19 overpass near 110th Avenue.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw that the motorcycle had caught fire.

Police said the motorcyclist was taken to Bayfront Hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The other driver was not injured and remained at the scene to cooperate with the investigation, according to police.

Pinellas Park police have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 19 at the 118th Avenue exit. The roadway will be closed until further notice.

Driver are being told to seek alternate routes. WFLA’s Meredyth Censullo says Belcher Road and Keene Road are good alternates to the west. To the east, Bayside Bridge is being used as a detour, but it’s starting to back up.

