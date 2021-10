TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — St. Pete police are investigating a collision that left a pedestrian with injuries. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The incident occurred in the area of Dr. Martin Luther King Boulevard North and Frontage Road, near Gandy Boulevard.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available.

Police said the northbound and southbound turn lanes of MLK will be closed at Frontage until further notice.

This story is developing and will be updated.