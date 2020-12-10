CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have blocked off a portion of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard Thursday morning after a man was found lying down in the middle of the road with serious injuries.
Police said the man was found in the 2500 block of Gulf-to-Bay around 5:30 a.m. He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. The man’s current condition is unknown.
Police still don’t know how the man sustained those injuries and whether a vehicle was involved.
Police said one eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes are open at this time. Drivers should expect delays.
LATEST STORIES:
- Clearwater Marine Aquarium celebrates Winter the dolphin’s 15th rescue anniversary
- Silver Alert issued for Weeki Wachee man with dementia
- Scientist warn of third and largest wave of COVID-19 hitting Tampa Bay in February
- Man found lying in middle of Gulf-to-Bay with serious injuries; traffic affected
- Tampa boil water notice enters third day, water testing continues