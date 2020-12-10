Man found lying in middle of Gulf-to-Bay with serious injuries; traffic affected

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police have blocked off a portion of Gulf-to-Bay Boulevard Thursday morning after a man was found lying down in the middle of the road with serious injuries.

Police said the man was found in the 2500 block of Gulf-to-Bay around 5:30 a.m. He was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital. The man’s current condition is unknown.

Police still don’t know how the man sustained those injuries and whether a vehicle was involved.

Police said one eastbound lanes and two westbound lanes are open at this time. Drivers should expect delays.

