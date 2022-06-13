TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says a man died Monday after he lost control of his motorcycle in St. Petersburg and was ejected.

The incident occurred at about 1:45 a.m. along the Interstate 275 exit ramp leading to 31st Street South.

The Highway Patrol said the 33-year-old was riding north on the exit ramp when he failed to negotiate a curve and lost control of the bike.

The motorcycle went into the median, and the man was ejected and collided with the guardrail. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. An investigation is ongoing, the Highway Patrol said.