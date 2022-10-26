TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A semi-truck is blocking the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 after a crash in Polk County this morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said the tractor-trailer collided with an SUV in the westbound lanes of the interstate near County Road 557 in Lake Alfred, and came to a rest in the eastbound lanes.

The truck is still blocking the eastbound lanes as of this writing. Debris that was blocking the westbound lanes has been cleared, and that part of the roadway has since reopened, authorities said.

There is still no word on what led to the crash or how many people were injured.