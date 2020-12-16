Serious crash shuts down part of Fowler Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to a serious crash on Fowler Avenue in Tampa

The crash happened in the area of Fowler and Bruce B. Downs. There is no word on injuries.

Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw a car on its side and debris all over the roadway.

The westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are closed until further notice.

