Serious crash shuts down part of Fowler Avenue in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities have responded to a serious crash on Fowler Avenue in Tampa
The crash happened in the area of Fowler and Bruce B. Downs. There is no word on injuries.
Eagle 8 flew over the scene and saw a car on its side and debris all over the roadway.
The westbound lanes of Fowler Avenue are closed until further notice.
