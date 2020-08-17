Semi-truck crash affecting traffic on I-275 in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A crash involving a semi-truck is affecting traffic for afternoon commuters on I-275 in Tampa.
There is no word on injuries.
The Florida Highway Patrol has blocked off the northbound lanes of the interstate between Hillsborough and Sligh Avenue.
The roadway will stay closed until further notice.
