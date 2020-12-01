Bus carrying 6 students hits pickup truck in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Fla .(WFLA) – A crash involving a school bus is affecting traffic on U.S. 17 Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a bus carrying six students hit a pickup truck in the area of U.S. 17 and Timbers Drive.

It appears the pickup truck caught fire, damaging both the truck and the bus. There is no word on injuries.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly.

