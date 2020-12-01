LIVE NOW /
Watch News Channel 8 on Great 38

Bus carrying 6 students hits pickup truck in Polk County

Traffic

by:

Posted: / Updated:

POLK COUNTY, Fla .(WFLA) – A crash involving a school bus is affecting traffic on U.S. 17 Tuesday morning.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office said a bus carrying six students hit a pickup truck in the area of U.S. 17 and Timbers Drive.

It appears the pickup truck caught fire, damaging both the truck and the bus. There is no word on injuries.

Traffic in the area is moving slowly.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss