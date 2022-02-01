Gandy Bridge, Selmon Expressway connector closed after fuel tanker crash

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A fuel tanker crash has closed all lanes of both the Gandy Bridge and the Selmon Expressway connector.

Tampa police said the fuel tanker overturned on Westshore Boulevard and Gandy Boulevard, causing the bridge to be closed from Pinellas to Hillsborough County.

The Selmon Expressway is closed from the bridge connector to downtown.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office said fuel was leaking on the road.

The closures are expected to last for several hours.

In the meantime, drivers are being asked to find an alternate route.