TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A stretch of Interstate 4 is closed in both directions after a fiery crash that injured two people in Polk County.

The crash, which involved a semi-truck and another vehicle, happened at about 3:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 4 at milepost 41 in Polk City.

Authorities say two people were hospitalized after the crash. One has serious injuries.

There is no word on what led to the incident.

The westbound lanes are closed at State Road 559. The eastbound lanes are closed at the Polk Parkway.

Drivers can use the Parkway or U.S. Highway 92 as a detour.

This story is developing and will be updated.