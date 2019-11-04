Fatal motorcycle crash shuts down SB lanes of Dale Mabry Hwy near W. Kirby St.

Breaking News
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a fatal motorcycle crash on Dale Mabry Highway Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred near West Kirby Street.

Southbound lanes were still closed as of 3:45 p.m.

