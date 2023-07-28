TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Crashes on two Tampa Bay bridges caused major mid-day traffic delays on Friday.

All eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway were blocked at Dr. Kiran C. Patel Blvd. in Clearwater due to a crash that happened at 12:46 p.m. The scene has cleared and both east and westbound traffic is beginning to flow again.

Shortly after the crash, FDOT camera footage showed several emergency crews surrounding a SUV flipped onto its roof and a sedan with damage to its front end. Clearwater police said the crash involved minor injuries.

(Clearwater Police Department)

Traffic has cleared in the westbound lanes of the Howard Frankland Bridge after a crash at around 11:48 a.m. This crash also involved injuries, according to the Florida Highway Patrol, but the extent of those injuries is unknown.

The westbound lanes of the Gandy Bridge were also experiencing heavier traffic due to the incidents on the other bridges.