TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A serious crash was affecting traffic on the Howard Frankland Bridge Friday morning.

The crash occurred in the southbound lanes of the bridge at about 7:30 a.m.

News Channel 8 saw several emergency vehicles at the scene and one person being carried away in a stretcher, but there is no official word on injuries.

