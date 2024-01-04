TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Traffic is flowing again after a crash along the Veterans Expressway near Town N Country on Thursday.

The crash happened at around 7:11 a.m. at mile-marker 6, which is just south of Waters Ave., according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

As of this report, traffic camera footage indicates traffic is backed up for about two miles and is beginning to clear.

This is a developing story.