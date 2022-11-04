TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A crash is causing delays for morning commuters on Interstate 75 in Seffner.

The crash happened just north of Interstate 4 in the southbound lanes of Interstate 75.

There is no word on what led to the incident or whether anyone was injured.

Traffic is getting by through one lane and moving slowly.

The crash comes hours after two other incidents shut down the roadway.

There was a deadly crash in the southbound lanes of the interstate near Big Bend Road. A car hauler caught fire a short distance away, in the southbound lanes at mile marker 272. No other information about those incidents was immediately available.