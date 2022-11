TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is responding to a crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge.

The crash happened at about 5:40 a.m. Thursday in the southbound lanes of the bridge.

There is no word on what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The left and center southbound lanes are blocked at this time, and traffic is moving slowly

This story is developing and will be updated.