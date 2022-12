TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— A jackknifed semi is affecting traffic on Interstate 75 in Brandon Tuesday morning.

It appears the semi collided with a pickup truck and jackknifed near U.S. Highway 301. The incident occurred at about 2:25 am. There is no word on injuries.

The crash is blocking the southbound lanes of I-75 and the U.S. 301 entrance ramp to the interstate.

Drivers should find alternate routes.