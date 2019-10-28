3 hospitalized after rollover crash on I-75 near Wesley Chapel Blvd.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Pasco fire crews responded to a rollover crash with serious injuries in the northbound lanes of I-75 near Wesley Chapel Boulevard Monday afternoon.

There were a total of three patients transported, one of which was listed as a trauma alert.

The lanes started moving again around 5:50 p.m.

