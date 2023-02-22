OCALA, Fla. (WFLA) — All northbound lanes of I-75 were blocked Wednesday morning after a semi-truck hauling an oversized load struck an overpass near Ocala.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the tractor-trailer struck and damaged the Southwest 66 street overpass near the 347-mile marker. Traffic is being diverted at Exit 341/CR 484.

(Florida Highway Patrol)

(Florida Highway Patrol)

“We currently have about eight miles of Northbound congestion and four miles of Southbound congestion from onlookers,” FHP Lieutenant P.V. Riordan said.

The Southwest 66th Street overpass was also closed. Troopers did not provide an estimate of when the road would reopen.

