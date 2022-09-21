TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Bad news for beer lovers.

Interstate 75 is covered in cases of beer Wednesday morning following a crash involving multiple semi-trucks in Hernando County.

The Florida Highway Patrol said multiple semi-trucks collided in the southbound lanes of the interstate at mile marker 296, scattering cases of Coors Light across the roadway.

There is no word on what led to the crash or whether anyone was injured.

The southbound lanes of the interstate remain closed as crews clean up the spill. Traffic is being diverted at State Road 50.

This story is developing and will be updated.