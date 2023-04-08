BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — A brush fire forced the closure of I-75 northbound in Lee County on Saturday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said troopers were beginning to shut down the road at around 4 p.m. due to smoke.

Northbound I-75 will be closed from the Bonita Beach road exit (mile marker 116) to the Corkscrew Road exit (mile marker 123). The southbound lanes are still open.

Drivers can use US-41 or Imperial Parkway (Three Oaks Parkway) to navigate around the closure.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from News Channel 8 on-air and on the go with the free WFLA News Channel 8 mobile app.