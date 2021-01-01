Howard Frankland Bridge to shut down next weekend for construction project

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Drivers who frequent the Howard Frankland Bridge will have to find a different route next weekend. The bridge is set to shut down completely for construction.

The Florida Department of Transportation plans to shut down all I-275 lanes on the Howard Frankland from 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9 through noon on Sunday, Jan. 10. The closure will be weather permitting.

A spokesperson for the FDOT says the bridge has to shut down so crews can remove the 4th Street North bridge over I-275. The work is part of the nearly $600 million Gateway Expressway project.

There will be electronic message boards and other temporary signage to help drivers get around the closure, the FDOT spokesperson says. The posted detour route uses Roosevelt Boulevard, Gandy Boulevard and Dale Mabry Highway. Roads like the Bayside Bridge, the Courtney Campbell Causeway, Roosevelt Boulevard and Memorial Highway will also be accessible, the department says.

“Motorists should add approximately 30 minutes of travel time as traffic congestion and delays may occur while traveling on these roadways during this closure,” the FDOT spokesperson said.

If the scheduled work can’t be completed next weekend, the FDOT has a backup date rescheduled on Jan. 16.