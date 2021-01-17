Howard Frankland Bridge reopens to traffic hours ahead of schedule

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)— The Howard Frankland Bridge reopened Sunday three hours ahead of schedule following construction on the Gateway Expressway project.

The bridge was scheduled to be closed to drivers from 8 p.m. Saturday to noon Sunday, but opened up three hours ahead of schedule.

The Florida Dept. of Transportation said crews were able to successfully and safely remove the 4th Street North bridge overpass over I-275. The southbound I-275 Exit 32 (4th Street N) will remain closed while crews construct a new ramp at the same location to accommodate the widening of I-275.

The closure was part of the $594.7 million Gateway Expressway project that will create two elevated toll roads connecting US-19 and I-275, and the Bayside Bridge and I-275.

LATEST STORIES: