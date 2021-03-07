FHP: 21-year-old arrested after fleeing scene of I-75 crash with motorcycle

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday after troopers said he left the scene of a serious crash on I-75 in Hillsborough County.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 32-year-old motorcyclist was speeding on I-75 south when he attempted to pass Marquez Davon Roberts, 21, who was also heading south.

As the motorcyclist attempted to pass, he clipped the rear of Roberts’ car, and was ejected from his motorcycle, according to FHP.

Officials said Roberts stopped initially, but then continued south on I-75.

The motorcyclist was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Hillsborough County deputies later found Roberts’ vehicle being towed in a parking lot on State Road 674, near a McDonald’s. Deputies located Roberts at his home in Ruskin, where they arrested him for leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury.

The crash shut down traffic between Big Bend Road to Sun City Center between 3 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. Cars were diverted to US-41 and US-301.

The road has since reopened.