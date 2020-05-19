Hillsborough County hazmat team on scene of possible molten sulfur leak

Breaking News
Hillsborough Fire Rescue

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — Hillsborough County Fire Rescue’s Hazmat team is on the scene of a possible molten sulfur leak on Causeway Boulevard.

The fire department said all eastbound lanes are closed on Causeway Boulevard from 50th Street to 78th Street while they assess the spillage.

Use an alternate route if traveling in the area.

