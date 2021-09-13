Hillsborough County deputies to ramp up enforcement in areas with most serious traffic crashes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up efforts to make roadways safer in Tampa Bay.
Starting Monday, the agency will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details in areas where serious and fatal accidents are most common, including an area where two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were nearly hit by a drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday as the FHP was investigating a traffic fatality. A car came barreling through the scene and destroyed some equipment the troopers were using and narrowly missed the two officers. The troopers quickly jumped into their patrol cars and started chasing the driver, 34-year-old James Edward Sharp III of Wimauma, who was arrested and then taken to the Hillsborough County jail. Sharp faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, DUI with property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.
Sunday’s accident occurred at one of 20 locations where troopers will be conducting HVE details. The initiative will begin Monday and end if May of next year.
The locations include:
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Sawyer to Beaumont Center Boulevard
- Fletcher Avenue, from Regency Drive to Bruce B Downs Boulevard
- US Highway 41, College Avenue to 15th Avenue NW
- US Highway 301, Whitt Road to River Walk Court
- US Highway 41, from Phillips Lane to Gibsonton Drive
- Brandon Road, from Kings Avenue to Valrico Road
- Nebraska Avenue, from Fletcher Avenue to E 104th Avenue
- US Highway 301, from I-4 to Harney Canal
- Orient Road, from I-4 to Hanna Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Standish Bend Drive to Town and Country Boulevard
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Mott Drive to Sumner Road
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Idlewild Avenue W to W Waters Avenue
- Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, from Lakewood Pointe Drive to Parsons Avenue
- Adamo Drive, from I-75 to Providence Road
- Hillsborough Avenue, from Pinellas County Line to Memorial Highway
- Bruce B Downs Boulevard, from University Square Drive to E 131st Avenue
- S 50th Street, from Madison Avenue to 16th Avenue S
- Nebraska Avenue, from 118th Avenue E to E 131st Avenue
- Dale Mabry Highway, from Fletcher Avenue to Ehrlich Road