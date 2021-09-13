Hillsborough County deputies to ramp up enforcement in areas with most serious traffic crashes

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is ramping up efforts to make roadways safer in Tampa Bay.

Starting Monday, the agency will be conducting High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) details in areas where serious and fatal accidents are most common, including an area where two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were nearly hit by a drunk driver. The incident occurred Sunday as the FHP was investigating a traffic fatality. A car came barreling through the scene and destroyed some equipment the troopers were using and narrowly missed the two officers. The troopers quickly jumped into their patrol cars and started chasing the driver, 34-year-old James Edward Sharp III of Wimauma, who was arrested and then taken to the Hillsborough County jail. Sharp faces charges of tampering with physical evidence, DUI with property damage, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage.

Sunday’s accident occurred at one of 20 locations where troopers will be conducting HVE details. The initiative will begin Monday and end if May of next year.

The locations include: