High wind warning issued for Sunshine Skyway Bridge

(WFLA) – A high wind warning has been issued for the Sunshine Skyway Bridge as a strong line of thunderstorm is expected to pass through this Christmas Eve.

While the bridge has not been closed, drivers are asked to use caution while traveling over the bridge.

A cold front brings a strong line of thunderstorms through this evening and overnight. Storms start north of Tampa Bay and head south. Some damaging wind gusts are possible along with pockets of heavy downpours. The Storm Prediction Center has the Tampa Bay area in a “marginal” or low risk of severe weather.

